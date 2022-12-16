Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous...
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip411 app.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a man in reference to a suspicious incident that occurred at the 300 block of S College Rd.

He is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 pounds, and with a gray ponytail.

He was reportedly driving a silver and gold Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with the license plate NY 8467-BDS.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 70-year-old woman from Hampstead has died after being mauled by two dogs at a home on Holiday...
Hampstead woman passes away after being mauled by two dogs
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen along U.S....
Lanes reopen following traffic incidents along U.S. 17
28-year-old Irvin James Braddy
Columbus Co. man arrested on charges related to sex acts with a student

Latest News

The driver’s identity has not been disclosed.
Randall Parkway back open after one-vehicle accident at Drake Ct
Police are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Market Street near Montgomery...
Pedestrian struck at traffic accident on Market Street
Carousel Center partners with law enforcement on path to justice for child sex abuse victims
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints