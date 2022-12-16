Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a man in reference to a suspicious incident that occurred at the 300 block of S College Rd.

He is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 pounds, and with a gray ponytail.

He was reportedly driving a silver and gold Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with the license plate NY 8467-BDS.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip411 app.

