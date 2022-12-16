UNCW Board of Trustees votes unanimously to increase tuition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some students at UNCW will see a hike in tuition next fall.

The board of trustees voted unanimously to increase tuition for nonresident undergraduate students and both resident and nonresident graduate students.

Overall, tuition would increase by 5.5%. Undergraduate nonresident tuition will go up from $19,603 to $20,112. Resident graduate students will go up $4,719 to $4,979 and nonresident graduate students from $19,104 to $20,155.

Those increases in tuition will fund several needs at the university, Vice Chancellor of Business Affairs Miles Lackey said during a presentation.

That includes funding for graduate teaching assistants with scholarships and stipends, need-based aid for 300 additional students, merit-based scholarships, a faculty and staff retention fund, library resources, and a new counselor for the campus’s counseling center.

The board also unanimously approved increases to fees like the campus life fee, the student health center fee and the athletics fee.

Students living on campus will now pay more for housing and dining as well. The cost to live in on-campus housing will increase during the 2023-24 fiscal year by 4% and on-campus dining plans will increase by 6%.

UNCW’s tuition has not increased in several years. Lackey said this year, some of these changes are necessary because of inflation, particularly when it comes to housing and dining.

“It is just really challenging. I think it’s just something we’re going to have to work through, but the inflationary forces here have been very significant,” Lackey said.

UNCW will still fall among the most affordable schools in compared to similar universities across the country, Lackey said.

Lackey said he hopes the rise in tuition and fees will overall improve the student experience on campus.

“I always say ... access and affordability without quality is not grand bargain,” Lackey said. “That’s what we’re trying to preserve. That’s what makes UNCW different.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.