Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

SUPREME COURT: State senate map must be drawn again

North Carolina Supreme Court
North Carolina Supreme Court(nccourts.gov)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Supreme Court has ruled that state Senate boundaries drawn by Republican legislators must be redrawn by a panel of trial judges.

That’s the result of another 4-3 decision Friday over redistricting at the state’s highest court.

The court’s Democratic justices composed the majority.

Those justices upheld the House plan drawn by the General Assembly and a congressional map that the same trial judge panel drew up.

All three of these maps were used to conduct last month’s elections. The election results won’t change.

The state Supreme Court says the Senate plan remains tainted by partisan bias. Republican justices will become the court’s majority next month.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two car collision at the intersection of College and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous...
Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify
Traffic Accident on Market Street
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
UNCW is working to fix issues reported by parents and students in its on-campus dining hall.
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect

Latest News

The UNCW Board of Trustees voted unanimously to increase tuition and some fees for the 2023-24...
UNCW Board of Trustees votes unanimously to increase tuition
On-street parking in Wilmington will be free for the holiday season.
On-street parking to be free in Wilmington for the holidays
(Source: WECT)
City of Southport giving away mulch
Newly-elected members of the Bladen County Board of Education are sworn in
Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs