Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this fifth episode, Gannon explores the meteorological roots of the popular Carolina weather lore that promises snow within ten days of wintertime thunder. And speaking of snow: the epic Christmastime snow of 1989 is the inspiration for episode’s trivia question. Test your weather knowledge and “take a trip down memory lane” at the same time!

