Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest

Scotland Neck Police arrested Divine Whitaker on Dec. 15.
Scotland Neck Police arrested Divine Whitaker on Dec. 15.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with rape after an investigation by Scotland Neck Police.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers were informed about a possible rape of a juvenile at the ballpark in Scotland Neck on Dec. 12. After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker on Thursday.

Whitaker is charged with indecent liberties with a child, second degree rape and other charges. According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, he is being held under a $15,000 secured bond. His first court date is set for today.

