Randall Parkway shut down after one-vehicle accident at Drake Ct
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Randall Parkway has been shut down after a vehicle hit a water box on Drake Court near Harbor Station Townhomes.
A witness said the driver of the vehicle escaped from the sunroof and ran towards Randall Parkway and S Kerr Avenue.
The driver’s identity has not been disclosed.
First responders are currently clearing the scene.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
