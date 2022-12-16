Senior Connect
Randall Parkway shut down after one-vehicle accident at Drake Ct

Man ran from accident at Drake Court
Man ran from accident at Drake Court(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Randall Parkway has been shut down after a vehicle hit a water box on Drake Court near Harbor Station Townhomes.

A witness said the driver of the vehicle escaped from the sunroof and ran towards Randall Parkway and S Kerr Avenue.

The driver’s identity has not been disclosed.

First responders are currently clearing the scene.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

