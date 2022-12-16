Port City Politics: Wilmington Councilman Luke Waddell talks opioid epidemic, D.A.R.E, and plans for millions from settlement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The opioid epidemic has taken its toll on Wilmington and the country as a whole which is why manufacturers of drugs like OxyContin have faced lawsuits and shelled out billions of dollars in settlements. The City of Wilmington along with New Hanover County have partnered to find the best ways to utilize these funds and hopefully have a positive impact on fighting the ongoing crisis.

City Councilman Luke Waddell is the city’s lone member on the joint city-county board and, along with staff from both organizations, they’re taking a holistic approach to providing the most resources wherever possible.

