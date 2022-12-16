Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office

Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services.

Abby has a brindle coat and is very food motivated. According to her handlers, she loves to cuddle and enjoys playing with soft, squeaky toys.

Additionally, Abby loves to socialize. Those interested in adopting her are encouraged to call the Brunswick County Animal Shelter at (910) 754-8204.

For more information, please visit the BCSO website.

