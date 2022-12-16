Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pedestrian struck at traffic accident on Market Street

Traffic Accident on Market Street
Traffic Accident on Market Street(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car at a traffic accident on Market Street near Montgomery Drive.

First responders currently have the westbound lane blocked.

No fatalities or injuries have been confirmed at this time.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 70-year-old woman from Hampstead has died after being mauled by two dogs at a home on Holiday...
Hampstead woman passes away after being mauled by two dogs
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen along U.S....
Lanes reopen following traffic incidents along U.S. 17
28-year-old Irvin James Braddy
Columbus Co. man arrested on charges related to sex acts with a student