Pedestrian struck at traffic accident on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car at a traffic accident on Market Street near Montgomery Drive.

First responders currently have the westbound lane blocked.

No fatalities or injuries have been confirmed at this time.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.