Over 30,000 Good Matters three-wick candles recalled over fire, laceration hazards

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a recall has been issued for 30,100 Good Matters three-wick candles over temperature-related issues.

According to the announcement, Advantage Sales & Marketing issued the recall due to the possibility of candles burning at higher-than-usual temperatures. The increased temperatures can cause the jars to break, posing fire and laceration injury hazards.

This recall involves Good Matters three-wick candles that come in a glass tumbler and have a wooden lid with “Good Matters” embossed on the top. Only the 21-ounce tumblers are included in this recall.

The recalled candles, which were sold in black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue, were sold in the following scents:

Leather+Oud

Citrus+Basil

Cypress+Fig

Homecoming

Snowfall

Wild Pine

Hope

Love

Peace

In addition to Good Matters, the following phrases were printed on the front of the recalled jars:

Hope, No. 1

Love, No. 2

Peace, No. 3

Cypress+Fig

Leather+Oud

Citrus+Basil

Winter Wonderland

Candles included in the recall were printed with the following SKU numbers, which can be found on the label on the bottom of the candle:

GM-21WWWP21OZBX

GM- 21WWSF21OZBX

GM-21WWHC21OZBX

GM- 21MACF21OZBX

GM-21MACB21OZBX

GM- 21MALO21OZBX

GM-21LWHOPE21OZBX

GM- 21LWLOVE21OZBX

GM-21LWPEACE21OZBX

As of this time, there have been four reports of the candles catching on fire, cracking or breaking apart while in use. One person was burned and there have reports of minor property damage as a result.

People who have the candles are encouraged to contact the firm for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks and dispose of the product for a full refund. Customers will be asked to certify the disposal.

Good Matters can be reached toll-free at 888-470-4276 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Consumers may also visit goodmatterscandles.com/recall or goodmatterscandles.com and click the “recall” banner at the top of the page for more information.

According to the recall report, these candles were sold by the following from December of 2021 through August of 2022:

Bealls

Gabriel Brothers

Homegoods

Tuesday Morning

Amazon

The Good Matters’ website

For more information about this recall, please visit the CPSC website.

