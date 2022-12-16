Over 23,000 Jacuzzi hot tubs and Sundance Spas models recalled over temperature sensor issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall for approximately 23,700 Jacuzzi hot tubs and Sundance Spas brand spas.

According to the announcement, Sundance Spas issued the recall after the discovery that temperature sensors in recalled products can relay incorrect water temperature information and cause the water to be hotter than the set temperature. These sensors pose injury and thermal burn hazards.

This recall involves the J-200, J-300, J-400 and J-500 collection Jacuzzi hot tubs. For Sundance Spas, the 680, 780, 880 and 980 series spas are affected. The model and serial numbers are engraved into a silver plate in the equipment bay of the hot tub.

Location of the model number and serial number inside the equipment bay of the hot tub (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Once found, the serial number can be entered into the recall links at sundancespas.com/en-us/recall.html or jacuzzi.com/en-us/recall.html to identify products with the recalled sensor.

Consumers who own one of the listed products should use an accurate, external thermometer to confirm the water temperature to be no higher than 104 degrees prior to entering the hot tub. Owners should not enter the recalled tubs if the external thermometer temperature reads higher than 104 degrees.

Those who own a product included in this recall should contact a local, authorized Jacuzzi dealer, which can be found here, for Jacuzzi brand hot tubs. Those with a Sundance Spas product can find an authorized dealer here. Once in contact with a dealer, owners can schedule a free repair for the sensor.

As of this time, Sundance Spas has received 185 reports of inaccurate temperature readings. No injuries have been reported.

The affected products were sold nationwide at Sundance Spas and Jacuzzi Hot Tubs dealers from July of 2021 through December of 2022.

Sundance Spas can be reached at 800-549-1502 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday. Sundance Spas can also be reached at TempSensor@sundancespas.com. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs can be reached by email at TempSensor@jacuzzi.com. Consumers can also visit sundancespas.com/en-us/recall.html or sundancespas.com for Sundance Spas products and jacuzzi.com/en-us/recall.html or jacuzzi.com for Jacuzzi Hot Tubs for more information by clicking on “Recall information” at the bottom of the page.

For more information about this recall, please visit the CPSC website.

