WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street parking in Wilmington will be free for the holiday season.

Normally enforced from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Saturday, parking will be free from Friday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 27 and on Monday, Jan. 2.

You can see the full parking schedule on the city’s website.

