Officials announce name of Cumberland Co. deputy killed after getting hit by vehicle

Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr
Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. died after getting hit by vehicle on Dec. 16.

“Deputy Bolanos-Anavisca (24 years of age) was a dedicated, selfless member of the Sheriff’s Office who lost his life protecting the citizens of Cumberland County. He started his career with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in November 2020. Before being assigned to the “C” platoon as unit C-12, Deputy Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr served as a School Resource Officer at Hope Mills Middle School,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

“We share the sorrow with his immediate family and the loss of one of our own. Please keep Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr’s family, friends, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff Facebook, he was walking when he was hit by a vehicle at 2:46 a.m. He was taken via ambulance to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and later died from his injuries. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and N.C. State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

