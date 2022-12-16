Giving pajamas this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pajama Jams is an organization providing new pajamas to children in need. Since 2008, over 30,000 children in Virginia and North Carolina have received a new pair of pajamas from the organization. And on Thursday, students from the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering added to that number.

The mission is to bring comfort to children in their time of need. The founder of Pajama Jams, Erika Tucker explained why she wanted to start this organization in the first place.

On one Christmas morning, Tucker’s kids knew they were about to open their pajamas that they found under the Christmas tree and wanted to move onto the next gift. Pajamas are a traditional gift for the Tucker family and it’s something they get every year. So, she wanted her kids to be grateful for receiving them and knew that others would be grateful to have warm pajamas to wear as well.

Her mindset changed that morning when her kids wanted to skip over that one present that consisted of pajamas.

The organization started in Virginia Beach, Virginia and two years ago they expanded to Wilmington. During their first year running, the organization distributed 80 sets of pajamas, and this year they gathered over 3,000.

“Right now, we have a Virginia Beach chapter and now Wilmington. So, we’d like to spread out. But ultimately, we want to help as many kids as we can and make sure the children that we can find have pajamas on Christmas Eve. It’s just a little special thing that they can look forward to,” said Tucker.

The pajamas came from people who donated at the many drop off locations in the area which took place from November 7th through December 9th.

The organization is always looking for businesses to become a “Pjs for the holidays” drop-off location. If you’re interested in contributing next year, you can contact them here.

