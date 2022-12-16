Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two car collision at the intersection of College and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous...
Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify
Traffic Accident on Market Street
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
UNCW is working to fix issues reported by parents and students in its on-campus dining hall.
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect

Latest News

FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
FILE - This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen.
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday banning the use of TikTok and...
Virginia governor bans TikTok on state devices