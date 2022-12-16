Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: wintry vibes leading to Christmas

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. night, Dec. 15, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington recorded 0.24 inches of beneficial rainfall with the frontal system Thursday and most of the Cape Fear Region received about that. Now, expect dry skies to prevail from Friday through the weekend and likely into early next week.

After highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday, temperatures will return to more seasonable levels in the next few days. Expect cool, brisk days, and crisp, cold nights. One of the coldest mornings is likely to be next Monday, when 20s could briefly mix with 30s first thing.

In the farthest forecast periods - including Christmas weekend - a deep polar jet stream trough will likely supply even colder air to the Cape Fear Region. A snow or ice storm is not explicitly in the forecast but, given the potential wealth of cold air, this angle will be monitored.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

