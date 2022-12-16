Senior Connect
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery

A Cumberland County deputy died Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street.
By WRAL
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street.

The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect, when a drunk driver hit him.

The drunk driver made it to the Waffle House, where the driver was caught and taken into custody.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

