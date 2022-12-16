Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street.

The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect, when a drunk driver hit him.

The drunk driver made it to the Waffle House, where the driver was caught and taken into custody.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

