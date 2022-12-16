Senior Connect
Convicted murderer sentenced for child pornography charges

Bobby Lee Autry
Bobby Lee Autry(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By Frances Weller
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was locked up for about two decades for murder is headed back to prison. Bobby Autry was sentenced to over eight years in a Pender County courtroom on Friday.

“Bobby Autry was one of many other co-defendants who was sentenced as a very young man for a long-term incarceration,” said District Attorney Ben David. “He got out of prison after that long sentence and has apparently not stopped being a criminal because he’s now going back to prison for several more years for downloading child pornography.”

Autry was one of several members of a Wrightsville Beach gang convicted in the stabbing death of Teresa Fetter in 1998. Prosecutors say Kyle Berry stabbed the 16-year-old. The teenager’s body was found in a wooded area off College and 17th Streets in Wilmington. Berry was sentenced to life. He died by suicide in 2019.

That same year, Autry was released from prison. He was arrested in May 2021 and charged with 16 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He has been in the Pender County jail since then and will now begin a new prison sentence.

