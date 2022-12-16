Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX.

Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Andy Bronstein (WECT)

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Donna Kay Treolo (WECT)

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Donna Lacewell (WECT)

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Len and Sandy McLamb (WECT)

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Glenn F Corey (WECT)

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Skye Simmons (WECT)

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Glenn F Corey (WECT)

