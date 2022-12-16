Senior Connect
Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX.

Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.

Have a photo or video you’d like to share? Send it to WECT via See it, Snap it, Send it!

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Andy Bronstein
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Andy Bronstein(WECT)
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Donna Kay Treolo
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Donna Kay Treolo(WECT)
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Donna Lacewell
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Donna Lacewell(WECT)
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Len and Sandy McLamb
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Len and Sandy McLamb(WECT)
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Glenn F Corey
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Glenn F Corey(WECT)
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Skye Simmons
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Skye Simmons(WECT)
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Glenn F Corey
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Glenn F Corey(WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

