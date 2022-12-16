Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX.
Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
