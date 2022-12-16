Senior Connect
Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs

Newly-elected members of the Bladen County Board of Education are sworn in
Newly-elected members of the Bladen County Board of Education are sworn in(Bladen County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swore in the newly-elected board of education members and elected chairs at meetings this week.

Bladen County Board of Education members Harfel Davis, Dennis Edwards, Steve Kwiatkowski, Keith Locklear, Gary Rhoda and Mackie Singletary took the oath of office on Dec. 12. Tim Benton was elected to chair, and Glenn McKoy was elected to vice-chair.

In Pender County, Beth Burns (District 2), Ken Smith (District 3) and Brent Springer (District 1) were sworn into their positions on the board of education. Their terms will run through 2026, while Brad George and Don Hall’s term’s will end in 2024. Ken Smith was elected to chair in a 3-2 vote, and Don Hall was elected to vice chair unopposed.

The newly-elected Irvin Enzor and Chris Worley and re-elected Ronnie Strickland took the oath of office for the Columbus County Board of Education on Dec. 12. Ronnie Strickland was elected to chair, and Steve Long was elected to vice-chair.

