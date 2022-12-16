Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with tax evasion

Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on nine counts of tax evasion.
Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on nine counts of tax evasion.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted Friday by a grand jury in South Carolina on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the slew of charges he faces in the aftermath of their deaths more than a year ago.

Prosecutors said Murdaugh, 54, made nearly $14 million as a lawyer over nine years, but also stole nearly $7 million from his law firm at the same time.

Through tax returns from 2011 to 2019, the grand jury indictments shed a light on a man who made millions at the law firm his family founded a century ago, but who also had large swings in income and stole about half as much money as he made from Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick.

The latest indictments bring the total number of charges against the disgraced attorney to more than 100.

Murdaugh will be tried in late January on murder charges in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and their son Paul at the family’s home in Colleton County. Prosecutors have said they will seek life in prison if he is convicted.

Murdaugh’s lawyers adamantly deny he had any role in the killings, but they have acknowledged his role in taking money from clients.

Nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax were added to Murdaugh’s charges Friday. Prosecutors said he dodged nearly $487,000 in state income taxes. He faces up to five years in prison on each count if convicted.

Most of the other charges against Murdaugh deal with either stealing $8.8 million in lawsuit settlement money from badly injured clients, or families of people killed in wrecks or on the job, as well as a drug ring and money laundering scheme, according to the indictments handed down in nearly two dozen waves since September 2021.

Friday’s indictments show Murdaugh reported nearly $14 million in gross adjusted income from the firm on tax returns over the course of nine years, while prosecutors said he also stole nearly $7 million meant for the firm’s bank accounts and failed to pay taxes on the ill-gotten gains.

In his best year, Murdaugh reported making $5.3 million in 2013 after making $2.4 million the year before. But the later tax returns showed his legitimate income was drying up. Murdaugh said he made just $219,000 in 2017 and only $1.6 million over the next two years, according to the indictment.

On the unreported side of the ledger, Murdaugh stole nearly $3.8 million in 2019, a sharp increase over most years when he took hundreds of thousands of dollars from his firm, according to the indictments.

Around that time, Murdaugh managed to get a $3.5 million insurance settlement for the family’s longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2019 in a fall at a family home. The settlement was meant for Satterfield’s sons, but they say they never saw a dime before his arrest.

Another victim included an injured state trooper, and Murdaugh allegedly used a fraudulent bank account to divert the settlement money to himself, according to previous indictments.

Prosecutors said in court last week that the swirling financial problems are what led Murdaugh to shoot and kill his wife and son because he feared his schemes were about to be revealed and thought the sympathy over their deaths would buy more time to cover his tracks.

But they didn’t provide any direct financial compensation Murdaugh got for their deaths, and Murdaugh’s attorneys said he was a smart enough lawyer to know the violent deaths of his wife and son would bring more scrutiny into his life.

Murdaugh and his family were the biggest players in the legal scene in tiny Hampton County. His great-grandfather, grandfather and father were all elected prosecutors, and the law firm founded by his family was known for getting life-changing legal settlements in civil cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two car collision at the intersection of College and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous...
Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect
Traffic Accident on Market Street
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
UNCW is working to fix issues reported by parents and students in its on-campus dining hall.
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints

Latest News

Stephen Capaldi is charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime,...
Husband accused of killing, dismembering wife in their home
Newly-elected members of the Bladen County Board of Education are sworn in
Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia