Wilmington Fire Department celebrates 125th anniversary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department held a luncheon to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the department on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“We have a commitment for getting better, you know, constant improvement and when we put that timeline together that’s what you see. You see 125 years of constant improvement so absolutely it makes me super proud to be the chief of this organization,” said WFD Chief Steve Mason.

The department became a career organization on Dec. 1, 1897. At that time, the city had 30 firefighters and just three fire stations.

Now, the department has nine stations and over 200 employees.

“Throughout our history, there’s lots of times where this department has been very progressive and I think that in itself is worth mentioning and documenting, but it also makes me extremely proud,” Mason said.

Community gathers to celebrate 125 years of the Wilmington Fire Department (WECT)

