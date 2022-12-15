Senior Connect
USDA grants $156,040 to Pender County company for solar power array

In its first year, the 332-kilowatt solar array is expected to provide enough energy to power...
In its first year, the 332-kilowatt solar array is expected to provide enough energy to power 46 homes—about 507,478-kilowatt hours.(FREE TO USE)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, Dec. 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $32 million investment for infrastructure in the rural communities of North Carolina. Craig King Farms LLC in Pender County received a $156,040 grant to buy and install a solar array.

In its first year, the 332-kilowatt solar array is expected to provide enough energy to power 46 homes—about 507,478-kilowatt hours.

“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our Country’s resilience,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the announcement.

The investments are part of the Rural Energy for America Program, which was provided up to $2.025 billion by the Inflation Reduction Act

The other investments in North Carolina include a $25,000,000 loan to Virginia Line Solar LLC in Warren County for a solar system that could produce enough power for over 8,000 homes and a $2,180,000 loan to Coc Surry LFG in Wake County for a landfill gas collection and combustion system that could produce enough power for 665 homes.

You can see the full list here, provided by the USDA.

