UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for the Shore Dining Hall at UNCW after multiple complaints from parents and students.

The university confirmed with WECT it received several complaints from the campus community about issues within the dining hall – like limited food options available to students on weekends.

“The university has heard these concerns, we take them seriously, and we are working closely with our campus dining partner, Aramark, to address them,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Some dining plans at UNCW are more than $2,000 per semester. Those are largely used by freshmen and sophomores living in on-campus housing.

Now, the campus is looking toward immediate changes that students can expect when they return to campus in January. Those include changes in management, more staffing, extended hours of operation and a wider range of options on the dining hall’s menu.

Aramark, which caters UNCW’s on-campus dining, serves 275 colleges and universities across the nation, according to its website. Regional Vice President Matt Rogers said the company is dedicated to “delivering outstanding customer services” and recognizes the immediate needs for change at UNCW.

“The challenges brought forth from parents and students at UNCW do not exhibit the hospitality culture we expect of ourselves, nor is this creating the lasting impression we look to leave with our students,” Rogers said in an email. “In order to ensure an immediate improvement of the program, we installed new leadership and will be retraining all staff both in daily operations and service excellence.”

Rogers also said Aramark will expand other services at UNCW, like GrubHub mobile ordering from locations like Port City Java, Starbucks and Shaka Taco. He encourages students and parents at UNCW to continue offering feedback to further improve dining at the university.

