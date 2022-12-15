Senior Connect
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Medic said.
One woman who was at the Northlake Mall when the shooting happened had previously avoided malls because of similar situations.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to an update from the mall, one of the victims has been discharged from the hospital, while the other remains in care with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that an on-duty officer assigned to Northlake Mall de-escalated the situation and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Police say there is no active threat at the mall, and there are no other suspects being sought.

Officers said that the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. after a fight escalated.

The mall was closed for the remainder of Thursday, but will reopen on Friday.

A Northlake Mall representative released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“Earlier this afternoon Northlake Mall experienced an isolated shooter incident. The authorities were immediately contacted and the shooter was detained. There is no threat at this time however the mall will remain closed for the remainder of today. We are working with local authorities to better understand what transpired.”

The mall said that protocols are in place for such an incident, and were followed precisely.

An increased police presence will patrol the area moving forward.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

