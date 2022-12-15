Senior Connect
Community invited to Port City United's 'Soul Santa Sunday'

Port City United, in partnership with Coast 97.3, has announced that 'Soul Santa Sunday will...
Port City United, in partnership with Coast 97.3, has announced that 'Soul Santa Sunday will take place Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Selfie Lounge.(Port City United)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United, in partnership with Coast 97.3, has announced that “Soul Santa Sunday” will take place Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Selfie Lounge.

The lounge is located at 1913 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. Per the announcement, this family-friendly event will be open to the public and will include opportunities for kids to take photos with Soul Santa, also known as Brandon “Brigg B” Hickman.

Free refreshments will be provided; those in need of transportation can make a request to Port City United at (910) 798-4444.

“The holidays are a time for fun gatherings and chances to make memories. We’re hoping this event helps families in our community do just that,” said Port City United Director Cedric Harrison. “Our Port City United team is so grateful to have collaborative partners like Bigg B to help make something like Soul Santa Sunday possible. We’re looking forward to welcoming families from across our community to the Selfie Lounge and can’t wait for a fun and festive afternoon.”

For more information, please visit the Port City United website.

