Night of Lights at Bellamy Mansion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bellamy Mansion will be hosting a Night of Lights on Dec. 20, 21 and 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. each night.

Stroll through the mansion and enjoy Christmas displays that are historically accurate along with museum volunteers who added their own special touch.

“The site is so beautiful this time of year. We are pleased to welcome our community to this free event.” said Jen Fenninger, Director of Education.

This is a free open house, and refreshments will be offered at $1.

The Bellamy Mansion Museum is located at 503 Market Street in Wilmington.

