N.C. ferries running on different schedules on Christmas Day

The Fort Fisher and Southport Ferry
The Fort Fisher and Southport Ferry
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry and a few others throughout the state will run on alternate schedules on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the schedules for Dec. 25 are as follows:

Southport-Fort Fisher:

  • From Southport: 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • From Fort Fisher: 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach:

  • From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
  • From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Hatteras-Ocracoke:

  • From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight.
  • From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Currituck-Knotts Island:

  • Closed Christmas Day

The rest of the ferries will run on their usual schedules.

