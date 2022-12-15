Senior Connect
Navy Week returning to Wilmington after three years

Sailors arrive at a middle school in Nevada for a previous Navy Week
Sailors arrive at a middle school in Nevada for a previous Navy Week
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Navy has announced that Navy Week will bring demonstrations, performances and events to Wilmington for the week of April 10 to 16.

The week will mark the fifth Navy Week of the calendar year and the second time Navy Week has visited Wilmington. Events include:

  • Senior Navy Leaders – Flag officers and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Wilmington and the surrounding area.
  • Namesake Sailors – Sailors serving on USS North Carolina (SSN 777), a Virginia-class fast attack submarine.
  • U.S. Navy Band Southeast -Performances and masterclasses with Navy Musicians.
  • Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between North Carolina and the Navy.
  • USS Constitution – Demonstrations about the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy.
  • Navy Expeditionary Combat Command – Educational STEM presentations and fitness demonstrations by technicians, medics, and divers.
  • U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command – Educational presentation on the importance of atmospheric and oceanographic science and the overall value of STEM education to the Navy.”

The program is coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach; you can learn more by contacting Lt. Caroline Ready at caroline.e.ready.mil@us.navy.mil or at (910) 915-6386.

