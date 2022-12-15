Senior Connect
More details emerge into Toys for Tots theft
By Ellie Davis
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway in one Eastern Carolina town after toys from a Toys for Tots warehouse were stolen in an unthinkable crime so close to Christmas.

Melissa Battle, the Halifax County Toys for Tots coordinator, walked into what was a warehouse full of toys for children in need, but is now a room full of near-empty containers. It’s a massive setback for the gifts needing to be ready in time for the holidays.

“What you see left is probably a third of what we should have,” Battle says. “We are missing 2/3 of what we had. Last year, we served almost 400 kids and this year, we have a request of 564 kids. Right now, if we can serve 100, maybe 150 children... and that’s with giving probably each child maybe one or two toys.”

Battle has been in close contact with the Enfield Police Department, which is investigating the case.

“At this point, the investigation is ongoing, and I may even have to call in additional resources because of manpower issues,” Officer Eric Johnson says.

Still, amid the horror of the situation, communities in Eastern Carolina are stepping in to try and help save Christmas.

“A lot of people have responded since Tuesday morning, total strangers, the campaign in Rocky Mount, they are doing some transfers, Currituck County is going to bring me a truckload of toys on Friday... last night a gentleman drove up from Greenville to donate. What a blessing,” Battle says.

Donations can still be dropped off at 104 Halifax Street in Enfield between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Friday.

