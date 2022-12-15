Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charges involving child sex abuse

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to allegations of child sex abuse involving a six-year-old.

Rose Hill-resident Chad Everette Sholar, 39, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with rape of a child by an adult, sex offense of a child by an adult, first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sex offense. He is being held at the county jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

“Several resources were utilized in this investigation including assistance by staff members with The Carousel Center, a child advocacy center in Wilmington. Additional criminal charges are expected,” said the PCSO in a release.

