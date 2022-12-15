Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘It was unbelievable’: $5 lottery ticket wins $200K in Marion ahead of Christmas

(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A $5 lottery ticket turned into a big winner in the Pee Dee just in time for Christmas.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winning $200,000 Holiday Jackpot ticket was bought by a man at the Quick Shop on West Liberty Street in Marion.

Officials said the man switched things up and scratched his ticket from the bottom to the top. Turns out, that was enough of a good luck charm.

“It was unbelievable,” he told the lottery in a press release.

The lottery also said a woman in Irmo also won a $200,000 prize. The announcement comes the same day a Myrtle Beach man was also revealed as the winner of $1 million in a different game.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two car collision at the intersection of College and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect
Chad Everette Sholar
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charges involving child sex abuse
Police are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Market Street near Montgomery...
Pedestrian struck at traffic accident on Market Street
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous...
Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify

Latest News

Scotland Neck Police arrested Divine Whitaker on Dec. 15.
Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous...
Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify
The driver’s identity has not been disclosed.
Randall Parkway back open after one-vehicle accident at Drake Ct
Police are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Market Street near Montgomery...
Pedestrian struck at traffic accident on Market Street
Carousel Center partners with law enforcement on path to justice for child sex abuse victims