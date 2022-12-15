‘It was unbelievable’: $5 lottery ticket wins $200K in Marion ahead of Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A $5 lottery ticket turned into a big winner in the Pee Dee just in time for Christmas.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winning $200,000 Holiday Jackpot ticket was bought by a man at the Quick Shop on West Liberty Street in Marion.

Officials said the man switched things up and scratched his ticket from the bottom to the top. Turns out, that was enough of a good luck charm.

“It was unbelievable,” he told the lottery in a press release.

The lottery also said a woman in Irmo also won a $200,000 prize. The announcement comes the same day a Myrtle Beach man was also revealed as the winner of $1 million in a different game.

