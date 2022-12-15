Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘I’m going to invest in my business’: Myrtle Beach man wins $1M lotto on way to work

Lottery tickets
Lottery tickets(WIS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is putting his luck to work after a recent stop at a convenience store.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I never thought I’d win $1 million.”

The new millionaire, who does not wish to be identified, says he regularly stops by the Murphy Express #8717 at 557 International Dr. before work. The other morning, he spent $10 on a lottery ticket.

“I told the clerk when I bought it that I never win,” he said.

But his luck changed when he scratched off the last $1 million top prize in THE MILLION game, an odds of 1 in 1,440,000.

He said he immediately called his wife, who thought he was lying when he said he won $1 million.

The Myrtle Beach man said he decided not to go to work, picked up his wife, and the couple drove straight to the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia to cash in the winning ticket.

“I’m going to invest in my business,” he told lottery officials.

The Murphy Express in Myrtle Beach received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two car collision at the intersection of College and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect
Chad Everette Sholar
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charges involving child sex abuse
Police are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Market Street near Montgomery...
Pedestrian struck at traffic accident on Market Street
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous...
Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify

Latest News

Scotland Neck Police arrested Divine Whitaker on Dec. 15.
Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous...
Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify
The driver’s identity has not been disclosed.
Randall Parkway back open after one-vehicle accident at Drake Ct
Police are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Market Street near Montgomery...
Pedestrian struck at traffic accident on Market Street
Carousel Center partners with law enforcement on path to justice for child sex abuse victims