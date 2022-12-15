Senior Connect
'I'd never won anything big before': Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize

A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I wasn’t sure if I actually won,” the woman said.

She matched 11 words on her $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to bank $100,000.

Still, the woman wasn’t entirely sure she’d won. She asked her son and sister-in-law to double and triple check she’d matched all the words.

“I’d never won anything big before,” she said.

Officials said the winning ticket was purchased at Big T’s on Saint James Avenue in Goose Creek.

Lottery officials said the woman used her winnings to buy a new car and then gave some to her church and to charity.

The Goose Creek Big T’s that sold the winning ticket received a $1,000 commission.

Officials said the odds of winning $100,000 on the crossword ticket is 1 in 600,000.

