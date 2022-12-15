Senior Connect
Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching

If you plan on shipping something for the holidays, time is running out.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s peak season for holiday rush shipping and mail carrier deadlines are approaching. We’re only 10 days away from Christmas and now is the time if you intend to ship anything.

If you plan on shipping something to the West Coast for the holidays, then time is running out. Below are specific deadline dates for USPS, FedEx and UPS.

USPS:

  • Ground: December 17th
  • First class: December 17th
  • Priority mail: December 19th
  • Priority mail express: December 23rd

FedEx:

  • Express saver: December 20th
  • 2-day service: December 21st
  • Same day: December 23rd

UPS:

  • 3-day select: December 19th
  • 2-day air: December 21st
  • Next day air: December 22nd

The last thing you want this holiday is for your friends or family to open a package you sent and find that everything is broken. Everything from electronics to glass is fragile and it’s important to take extra care of those items if you’re shipping them.

For one, choose a box that’s slightly bigger than your item. Make sure to wrap it in a cushioning material, such as newspaper or bubble wrap. Double boxing is encouraged to ensure a safe delivery. It seems self-explanatory, but writing “Fragile” on the package helps the carrier know to take extra care.

If you’re sending someone food, maybe something homemade for the holidays, be sure to place the food items inside a well-sealed, airtight container. It’s suggested to ship food on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or by next-day delivery if possible. Sending on these days will help prevent the food from sitting out over the weekend.

And if you still aren’t confident you can wrap everything correctly, then the experts can help you. Additional packing resources can be found online on a number of carriers’ websites

