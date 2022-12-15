First Alert Forecast: temperatures, storm chances elevating ever so briefly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a showery cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region, balmy southerly breezes fuel your First Alert Forecast for Thursday. Expect temperatures to swell to the upper 60s and lower 70s despite extensive cloud cover. Showers will be spotty to, at times, numerous, and all beneficial. Atmospheric instability could grow sufficient to sponsor a stray thunderstorm; the risk of severe weather is marginal and worth watching.

Upon the passage of the front early Thursday evening, expect a quick return to dry, chilly weather.

Catch the details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to Christmas Eve with your WECT Weather App.

