Elizabethtown receives $50,000 grant from T-Mobile for farmer’s market renovation

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - T-Mobile has announced that a $50,000 grant has been awarded to Elizabethtown to help the town improve the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market of Bladen County.

According to the announcement, the money will help provide a stage, meeting space, murals, and other updates to the market. The company hopes that the renovations will make the market a community hub and a gathering place for years to come.

“The Town of Elizabethtown is honored to receive a T-Mobile Hometown Grant,” said Terri Dennison, director of communications and marketing for the Town of Elizabethtown. “This project will refresh the Cape Fear Farmers Market to expand its offering of community events and create more of a gathering hub for both residents and visitors. It comes at a perfect time as we prepared to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of Elizabethtown throughout 2023. We are excited about how this will help to enhance our beautiful downtown and support our local businesses.”

A check presentation and project unveiling celebration will take place on Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. at 106 M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown joins eight other North Carolina towns and cities that have received T-Mobile Hometown Grants, including Boiling Springs, Elizabeth City, Kings Mountain, Laurinburg, Mars Hill, Marshall, Princeville and Robersonville.

Per the announcement, the grants are provided every quarter to up to 25 towns and cities. Areas with a population less than 50,000 people and a vision on how to improve their community are encouraged to apply.

For more information about the grant, please visit the T-Mobile website.

