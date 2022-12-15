Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A detention officer is now an inmate at his workplace after being charged with sneaking drugs inside the jail.

Pasquotank County deputies yesterday arrested Jeffrey Haughton II. They said the officer at the Albemarle District Jail was involved in a drug distribution conspiracy.

The arrest came after deputies searched the jail and said they found marijuana on Haughton.

The Roper man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance on a prison facility, and two charges from outstanding warrants.

Deputies say the officer was using his position to sneak contraband and controlled substances inside the jail. Once Haughton got the items inside, he would give them to an inmate so they could be sold inside the jail, according to a news release.

Haughton was jailed on a $22,000 secured bond.

