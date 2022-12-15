Senior Connect
CFCC receives $25,000 from Assistance League of Greater Wilmington for scholarships

The Cape Fear Community College Foundation has announced that a $25,000 gift was received from the Assistance League of Greater Wilmington
The Cape Fear Community College Foundation has announced that a $25,000 gift was received from the Assistance League of Greater Wilmington(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College Foundation has announced that a $25,000 gift was received from the Assistance League of Greater Wilmington (ALGW).

According to the statement, the money will be used to provide scholarships for CFCC students in their academic pursuits.

“We thank the Assistance League of Greater Wilmington for this generous gift to Cape Fear Community College and the students we serve,” said CFCC Vice President of Advancement and the Arts Shane Fernando. “The impact financial support has on students is immeasurable; it encourages them to succeed and instills confidence.”

Per the ALGW website, Assistance League, a 501(c)(3) all-volunteer nonprofit organization, seeks to strengthen the community and transform lives through philanthropic programs. The Wilmington chapter, officially joining the national organization in 2012, has grown to over 150 members across three counties.

“To be able to help students in need in our community is something special. When you donate somewhere else, you often don’t know where the money goes, but giving to CFCC students is impactful and beneficial to our community,” said ALGW Chair Suzann Ankrom.

