Carousel Center partners with law enforcement on path to justice for child sex abuse victims

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carousel Center is a child advocacy group that works to provide resources for child abuse victims and their families in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties.

The group partners with law enforcement agencies and social services to help investigators determine if an abuse allegation is credible while also conducting forensic interviews of child abuse victims.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says the Carousel Center helped to bring a case against Chad Sholar, who was arrested Wednesday and charged with sex crimes involving a child.

Executive Director Amy Feath says while child sex abuse continues to be a problem, she is encouraged that another alleged victim is one step closer to justice.

“That’s one of the things that we would always say as a team at Carousel Center is, we’d love to be out of a job. But unfortunately, that is not what is the case in the world we live in right now,” said Feath. “And, and we’re thrilled always when our children that have been victimized, either physically or sexually, are able to get access to justice.”

Feath says children do not always speak out when they are victims of sexual abuse, but there are some signs to look out for. For example, Feath says if a typically-extroverted child is suddenly shy and recluse, that could be a sign of abuse and encourages parents to ask more questions.

Still, those signs do not always indicate something is wrong.

“That’s the tricky thing about child sexual abuse,” said Feath. “Those signs aren’t always going to guarantee that you have a sexual abuse incident, but it does warrant us as the adults in the community to do our due diligence for our kids and make sure that we’re asking additional questions to clarify.”

Feath says the arrests of three men in Pender County on sex crimes charges in recent months are a sign that more people are speaking out against sexual abuse.

“It’s not that we have, you know, up an uptick in child sexual abuse cases. What it is more is that we are doing a far better job as a tri-county community in addressing those and intervening sooner and making sure that we have what we need in order to hold perpetrators accountable,” said Feath.

If you or someone you know are looking for child abuse support services, you can call the Carousel Center at (910) 254-9898 or click here to visit their website.

