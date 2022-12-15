Senior Connect
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road

Two car collision at the intersection of College and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy
Two car collision at the intersection of College and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy(The City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Rd is currently blocking several lanes.

One of the cars was flipped off the side of the road and left upside down after the crash at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

A spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department has confirmed no one was killed in the crash.

There are currently no confirmed injuries. The first officer arrived at 4:20 p.m., and crews are on the scene now.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

