Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Rd is currently blocking several lanes.

One of the cars was flipped off the side of the road and left upside down after the crash at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

A spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department has confirmed no one was killed in the crash.

There are currently no confirmed injuries. The first officer arrived at 4:20 p.m., and crews are on the scene now.

