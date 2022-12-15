Cape Fear Foodie: Indochine Express

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the days seemingly get shorter, it appears the time to get everything done during the day goes with the fading sunlight. Though the seconds, minutes, and hours are still there, the darkness seems to siphon away that precious time while the cold keeps you inside, wrapped up in blankets. It all plays into the inherent malaise that comes with winter.

While our bodies would rather undergo that artificial hibernation, there is still the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, from gift buying, to wrapping, to hosting or traveling. That pushing and pulling between both worlds can easily knock you off kilter. Typically I’m one with a set routine, coffee in the morning, work, making dinner at home, watching my shows, reading my book, listening to music. But all bets are off in the winter.

So with more to do and less time to do it, I’ve found myself ordering takeout more often. Takeout. It’s something I don’t do. Admittedly I’ve never ordered from a modern food delivery service. I’ve always enjoyed that one or two meals a week of eating somewhere other than home. It’s a treat to me. But something pushed me to order pickup from Indochine Express...and now I’m addicted.

The offspring of famed Wilmington hot spot Indochine, the “Express” version doesn’t have all the bells and whistles as its namesake, but the food is just as good. There are several locations now, from Wilmington, to Leland and even Southport, so just about anyone along the coast can enjoy this delightful Thai and Vietnamese restaurant.

Indochine Express has everything from soups and salads, to spring rolls, lettuce wraps, and coconut shrimp. And that’s just the lighter fare and appetizers. The place really shines with its assortment of noodle-based dishes and curries. I’ve tried three different ones over a two-week period, and each of them was simply delicious.

Take note though, the portions here are massive. Most dishes run between $15 to $20, and it’s more than enough for two people (or even three meals if ordering for one).

Stir-fried rice noodles in a sweet and savory tamarind sauce creates a perfect base for various vegetables, your choice of protein and whichever heat level you can handle. (WECT)

Starting with one of the most well-known Thai dishes, Pad Thai, the quality of food is immediately apparent. The stir-fried noodles have a nice consistency, the sweet and spicy tamarind sauce envelopes the crunchy bean sprouts, while an assortment of vegetables round out the dish. Of course you have to squeeze lime juice over the top to get that necessary sour citrus flavor and toss some crushed peanuts on top. You also get a choice of protein (I went with Tofu, if you haven’t tried it before, do so) and everything from shrimp to steak is available.

Large, flat noodles help soak up the beautiful mix of flavors in the dish, while the range of vegetables and tofu highlight the freshness. (WECT)

Another noodle dish I tried was the Pad Ki Mao, with large, flat noodles. Similar to the Pad Thai, I ordered it with Tofu (typically served with chicken and shrimp), but the flavor here is more savory with the inclusion of soy sauce in the cooking process. The noodles really soak up all the nuances in the dish and set it apart from other plates featuring thinner counterparts.

A coconut milk based sauce creates a rich, spicy curry. Tender chicken, various vegetables, and a side of rice round out this hallmark Thai dish (and don't forget to turn up the heat!). (WECT)

As for the curry, I went with your typical Jungle Curry. The rich and spice-filled sauce gets its luscious mouthfeel from coconut milk. Even though it comes with a side or rice, It’s so tasty I could drink it straight from the bowl. I went with chicken this time, but you can even select pork or duck here. Of course when I go with curry, I have to really ramp up the heat levels and asked for “Thai Hot.” The cashier at the Monkey Junction location looked bewildered when I asked for a side of chili oil as well, noting “but sir, you ordered Thai Hot.” I know, I am in the mood to punish myself!

But ordering take out from Indochine Express is anything but punishment. It’s so easy, with large portions, fair prices, and delicious food. A perfect option whether you’re out and about, or running on empty, wondering where the time in the day went. Now the only question, what will I order next?

IF YOU GO:

Indochine Express has locations in Leland, Southport, and Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

I went to the Monkey Junction restaurant located at 5120 College Rd #108, Wilmington, NC 28412

Do you recommend a restaurant? Or know of a best kept secret that you want the rest of the Cape Fear to know about? Shoot me an email at corey.preece@gray.tv and I would love to feature your selection. Cheers!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.