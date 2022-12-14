Lanes reopen following traffic incident near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported that lanes are reopen on U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
Previously, one lane closed as the result of a traffic incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
https://t.co/P5Pke2NMhC, US-17, North, Near Wilmington, Vehicle Crash, Cleared, at 12/14 6:19 AM— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) December 14, 2022
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.