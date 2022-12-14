Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lanes reopen following traffic incident near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported that lanes are reopen on U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Previously, one lane closed as the result of a traffic incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
24-year-old Jeffrey Tywan Bryant
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Boaters last seen in Oregon Inlet found safe off Delaware coast
Timothy Craig Iannone
New Hanover County judge sentences man to over 48 years for 1996 rape and kidnapping case

Latest News

Another traffic incident on U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has a lane closed at...
Second incident on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closes lane
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County...
NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that construction of the second...
Second portion of Hampstead Bypass construction to begin sooner than originally planned
Second portion of Hampstead Bypass construction to begin sooner than originally planned