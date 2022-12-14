State awards $325,000 grant to Bladenboro for community enhancements
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Bladenboro received a $325,000 grant as part of $19.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding awarded to rural projects in North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced the funding in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
“More support for North Carolina’s rural communities is on the way with these transformative grants, made possible by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan,” said Cooper. “These funds, backed up by the expertise of our rural development team at the Department of Commerce, will bring more economic opportunity to people across the state.”
The grant given to Bladenboro was in the community enhancements for economic growth category and will help support the town’s plan to revitalize the downtown area by acquiring, demolishing and cleaning up five properties along Seaboard Street. The property will be turned into a greenspace that could house a small playground, walking path, open event area and some parking.
As for the rest of the grants, starting with the Downtown Revitalization Category:
- Bertie County $200,000
- City of Conover $640,000
- City of Elizabeth City $641,000
- City of Laurinburg $650,000
- City of Lenoir $580,000
- City of Rocky Mount $800,000
- City of Shelby $750,000
- Town of Bryson City $600,000
- Town of Carthage $350,000
- Town of China Grove $680,000
- Town of Elkin $800,000
- Town of Hertford $725,000
- Town of Marshville $200,000
- Town of Maysville $850,000
- Town of Murphy $665,000
- Town of Nashville $675,000
- Town of Plymouth $725,000
- Town of Richlands $330,000
- Town of Roseboro $825,000
- Town of Spindale $395,000
- Town of Spring Hope $800,000
Resilient Neighborhoods Category:
- Town of East Spencer $580,000
- Town of Rosman $450,000
- Town of Saratoga $300,000
- Town of Seven Springs $400,000
- Town of Vass $650,000
Community Enhancements Category
- Cherokee County $550,000
- City of Marion $450,000
- Clay County $850,000
- Franklin County $450,000
- Hertford County $725,000
- Town of Bladenboro $325,000
- Town of Louisburg $450,000
- Town of St. Pauls $150,000
Rural Community Capacity (RC2) Category; each recipient received $49,999
- City of Archdale
- Hertford County
- Town of Garysburg
- Town of Jonesville
- Town of Liberty
- Town of Mars Hill
- Town of Maysville
- Town of Pilot Mountain
- Town of Rosman
- Town of Spruce Pine
- Town of Wilson’s Mills
You can find descriptions of the projects provided by the NC Department of Commerce here.
