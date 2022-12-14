State awards $325,000 grant to Bladenboro for community enhancements

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Bladenboro received a $325,000 grant as part of $19.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding awarded to rural projects in North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced the funding in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“More support for North Carolina’s rural communities is on the way with these transformative grants, made possible by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan,” said Cooper. “These funds, backed up by the expertise of our rural development team at the Department of Commerce, will bring more economic opportunity to people across the state.”

The grant given to Bladenboro was in the community enhancements for economic growth category and will help support the town’s plan to revitalize the downtown area by acquiring, demolishing and cleaning up five properties along Seaboard Street. The property will be turned into a greenspace that could house a small playground, walking path, open event area and some parking.

As for the rest of the grants, starting with the Downtown Revitalization Category:

Bertie County $200,000

City of Conover $640,000

City of Elizabeth City $641,000

City of Laurinburg $650,000

City of Lenoir $580,000

City of Rocky Mount $800,000

City of Shelby $750,000

Town of Bryson City $600,000

Town of Carthage $350,000

Town of China Grove $680,000

Town of Elkin $800,000

Town of Hertford $725,000

Town of Marshville $200,000

Town of Maysville $850,000

Town of Murphy $665,000

Town of Nashville $675,000

Town of Plymouth $725,000

Town of Richlands $330,000

Town of Roseboro $825,000

Town of Spindale $395,000

Town of Spring Hope $800,000

Resilient Neighborhoods Category:

Town of East Spencer $580,000

Town of Rosman $450,000

Town of Saratoga $300,000

Town of Seven Springs $400,000

Town of Vass $650,000

Community Enhancements Category

Cherokee County $550,000

City of Marion $450,000

Clay County $850,000

Franklin County $450,000

Hertford County $725,000

Town of Bladenboro $325,000

Town of Louisburg $450,000

Town of St. Pauls $150,000

Rural Community Capacity (RC2) Category; each recipient received $49,999

City of Archdale

Hertford County

Town of Garysburg

Town of Jonesville

Town of Liberty

Town of Mars Hill

Town of Maysville

Town of Pilot Mountain

Town of Rosman

Town of Spruce Pine

Town of Wilson’s Mills

