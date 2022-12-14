Second incident on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closes lane

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Another traffic incident on U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has a lane closed at this time.

Authorities are on the scene as of this time. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the left lane is closed.

More information will be provided as information becomes available.

https://t.co/dWTDLPnG71, US-17, North, Near Wilmington, Vehicle Crash, Lane Closed, at 12/14 7:11 AM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) December 14, 2022

