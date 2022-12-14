Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute to open in Wilmington with a CNA certification program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute will hold its grand opening on December 15 at 11:30 a.m., providing a new path for students entering the healthcare profession.

The program, led by Suprena Hickman, has earned the NC Community College system’s certification for Health & Wellness Programming. In a press release, Sankofa highlights their focus on educating, training, and employing African American and other minority students.

Sankofa will run two 19-day sessions over six weeks for Certified Nursing Assistant certification, graduating up to 20 CNAs at each session’s conclusion. Additional programming includes CPR and first aid training programs for individuals and organizations to meet regulatory requirements, and Integrative Health/Life Coaching certifications.

“Representation matters,” Hickman said in the announcement. “Sankofa will provide an important bridge to healthcare careers, one that eases access, understands the time and financial burdens, and removes barriers so that our community’s healthcare system better represents our community.”

The ribbon cutting will be hosted on the sixth floor of the Murchison Building at 201 North Front Street in downtown Wilmington. Dr. Phillip Brown, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center, will speak at the event.

