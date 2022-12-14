Senior Connect
Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child

Austen Andrew Gouge
Austen Andrew Gouge(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a resident of Rocky Point on Dec. 13 in connection to allegations that he had sexual conversations with a 15 year old online.

In a release, the PCSO says that Austen Andrew Gouge, 23, had sexual conversations and exchanged photos and videos with a 15-year-old living in New York over the course of several months.

He was charged with indecent liberties with a child and given a $25,000 secured bond. Officials expect more charges to be added.

The PCSO asks anyone with relevant information to contact Detective Sgt. Steve Clinard at (910) 259-1515

