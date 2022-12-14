paws4people accepting votes and nominations for Dog of the Year Contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people is accepting votes and nominations for its first annual Dog of the Year Contest.

The winner will receive an artist drawing of the winning dog, which will be featured on a special limited run label for the Wrightsville Beach Brewery Pale Area Beer Can, a $500 cash prize, $100 gift certificate for Wrightsville Beach Brewery, a mini photography session worth $400 by Samantha Ann Photography, a framed commemorative artwork of the beer can film, PNG files of Emma Gay’s renditions of the winning dogs in black and white and in color, and special recognition at an event at the brewery.

The second and third place winners will also be recognized at an event and will receive a $50 gift certificate to the brewery.

Until Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., you can nominate your favorite dog by sending in a photo and a minimum $10 donation to paws4people. Then, speaking as your dog, explain why they would make a perfect Dog of the Year.

Voting is open now until the above deadline; each vote cast is a $1 donation to paws4people.

You can vote for dogs and submit entries at the paws4people website. WECT is a sponsor for this event.

