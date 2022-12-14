Oak Island Town Council chooses vendor to develop paid parking program

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Town Council voted to select Otto Connect to work with them to create a paid parking program at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Though discussion on paid parking are ongoing, the town stresses that a specific paid parking program has not been decided on or implemented.

In the request for proposals published by the town to find firms interested in managing parking, the town describes a potential parking setup under which enforcement would begin on April 1 and end on Sept. 30 each year from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

But this idea was just an example provided to let firms know what to expect; this could easily be changed as the town works with Otto Connect to create the program.

According to their website, the town expects a developed contract to be ready for consideration for a meeting in January of 2023.

