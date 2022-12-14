Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County Fire Rescue to host Holiday Storytime with Santa

New Hanover County Fire Rescue Holiday Storytime with Santa
New Hanover County Fire Rescue Holiday Storytime with Santa(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue will host its Holiday Storytime with Santa event this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The reading and other holiday activities will take place at Wrightsboro Fire Station 11 at 3515 North Kerr Ave.

“Enjoy holiday activities while learning about fire safety with Santa,” said New Hanover County on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
24-year-old Jeffrey Tywan Bryant
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Boaters last seen in Oregon Inlet found safe off Delaware coast
Timothy Craig Iannone
New Hanover County judge sentences man to over 48 years for 1996 rape and kidnapping case

Latest News

Out of over 1,500 participating examiners, Tice was ranked #45. U.S. Secret Service Wilmington...
Carolina Beach police detective receives National Computer Forensics Institute award
Wilmington Fire Department delivers food drive donations to Nourish NC
Wilmington Fire Department delivers donations after 20-day food drive
The Ocean Isle Beach town council unanimously voted to suspend its November decision to trap...
Ocean Isle Beach suspends fox penning after receiving thousands of emails from PETA
This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season...
Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses