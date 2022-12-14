New Hanover County Fire Rescue to host Holiday Storytime with Santa

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue will host its Holiday Storytime with Santa event this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The reading and other holiday activities will take place at Wrightsboro Fire Station 11 at 3515 North Kerr Ave.

“Enjoy holiday activities while learning about fire safety with Santa,” said New Hanover County on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.